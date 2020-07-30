Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Price

News articles about Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Manchester United earned a media sentiment score of 1.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Manchester United’s score:

Get Manchester United alerts:

Shares of MANU stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $598.41 million, a P/E ratio of -210.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($4.43). The firm had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. Manchester United had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Manchester United will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

MANU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Manchester United from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.