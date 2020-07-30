S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $359.76 and last traded at $358.74, with a volume of 33321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $347.60.

The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,911,000 after purchasing an additional 74,147 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 47,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.93.

About S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

