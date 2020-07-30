SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Position Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,184 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 26.2% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $74.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average is $59.22. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.82 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $28,494.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,929.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $1,359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,833,606.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,498 shares of company stock worth $6,569,540. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

