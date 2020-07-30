SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $53.81, but opened at $56.40. SS&C Technologies shares last traded at $58.19, with a volume of 4,011,380 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 19.95%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 549,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 133,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 41,592 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

