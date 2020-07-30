Stanley Gibbons Group (LON:SGI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.64

Stanley Gibbons Group PLC (LON:SGI)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and traded as high as $2.65. Stanley Gibbons Group shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 232,553 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.79.

Stanley Gibbons Group Company Profile (LON:SGI)

The Stanley Gibbons Group plc is engaged in trading in collectibles; dealing in antiques and works of art, auctioneering; the development and operation of collectible Websites, philatelic publishing, mail order, retailing, and the manufacture of philatelic accessories. The Company’s segments include Investments, Philatelic, Publishing and Coins & Medals.

