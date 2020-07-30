Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $71.72, but opened at $74.64. Starbucks shares last traded at $77.42, with a volume of 15,248,885 shares trading hands.

The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Starbucks from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.81.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 32.5% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 41,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day moving average is $77.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

