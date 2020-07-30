State Street Corp Acquires 2,321 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $12,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WASH. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 28,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WASH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $579.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $54.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.57. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

