State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,429,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,453 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Sonos were worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,557,000 after buying an additional 357,987 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sonos by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,980,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,159 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 39.7% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,594,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,521,000 after buying an additional 453,328 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 31.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,571,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,325,000 after buying an additional 371,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 38,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Maeda sold 17,500 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $246,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,259.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 30,450 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $513,691.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,405 shares in the company, valued at $951,552.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,104,633 shares of company stock valued at $183,637,755. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sonos from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James cut Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonos from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 1.83. Sonos Inc has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $17.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonos Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

