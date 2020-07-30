State Street Corp Buys 75,110 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,110 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.90% of Zumiez worth $12,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Zumiez by 16.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,118 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after buying an additional 161,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 18.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 807,034 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 25.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 733,105 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 149,197 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 567,530 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 84,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 95.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 373,325 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 182,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). Zumiez had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other Zumiez news, Director Ernest R. Johnson sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $123,059.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

