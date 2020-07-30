State Street Corp Grows Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175,641 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.39% of MGM Growth Properties worth $12,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth $35,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $26.66 on Thursday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 80.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.66). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

MGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura raised their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.09.

In related news, Director Michael Rietbrock sold 17,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $412,216.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Murren sold 36,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $909,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

