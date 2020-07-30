State Street Corp Grows Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

State Street Corp raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,353 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 77.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $364.72 million, a PE ratio of -197.19 and a beta of 1.53. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

