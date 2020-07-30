State Street Corp Invests $12.69 Million in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,733,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.19% of Precigen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGEN. Third Security LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth about $281,488,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Precigen in the 1st quarter worth about $23,142,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Precigen in the 1st quarter worth about $9,361,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Precigen in the 1st quarter worth about $9,361,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Precigen in the 1st quarter worth about $3,965,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Precigen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

In other Precigen news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $37,926.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,937. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $55,967.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,267 shares of company stock worth $128,179. 50.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 81.74% and a negative net margin of 300.01%. The company had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.