State Street Corp Purchases Shares of 718,474 PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 718,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,796,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPD. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth about $1,380,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth about $106,197,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PPD from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PPD from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPD from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PPD from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

PPD stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59. PPD has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PPD will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

