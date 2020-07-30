State Street Corp Sells 23,965 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,418,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,965 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.71% of Dynavax Technologies worth $12,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 82.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 175,617 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 182.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 244.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 31,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 337.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,049,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 809,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $39,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 220,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,778.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,840,000.00. Insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $689,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 4.99. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 722.75% and a negative net margin of 310.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, June 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

