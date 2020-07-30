State Street Corp Sells 2,601 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,216 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.94% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $12,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 24,722 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 74.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bickel III bought 12,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.58 per share, with a total value of $372,311.50. Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 151,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,501 shares of company stock worth $384,034 and have sold 12,800 shares worth $510,880. 6.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $917.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. Analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.37%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

