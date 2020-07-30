State Street Corp Sells 31,073 Shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,073 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.47% of Cactus worth $12,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cactus by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cactus by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

WHD opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83. Cactus Inc has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $35.28.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.29 million. Cactus had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cactus Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

