State Street Corp Trims Stock Position in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,659,907 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $13,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Clayman purchased 10,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLXN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

FLXN stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $521.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.10.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 592.50% and a negative net margin of 175.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

