Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Steris were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Steris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Steris by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Steris by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Steris by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steris alerts:

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Steris in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Steris stock opened at $161.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.11 and a 200-day moving average of $151.76. Steris PLC has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $822.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.37 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.