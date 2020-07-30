Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Shares Up 5.7% Following Earnings Beat

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $49.48 and last traded at $49.38, 563,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 508,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.72.

The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.50 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

SF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

In other news, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $184,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,445.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $144,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,555.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 240.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

