Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,613 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,255% compared to the typical volume of 119 put options.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $681,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 403,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,970.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 8.1% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 141.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 121,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 71,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $584.99 million, a PE ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.48 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

