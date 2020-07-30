Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 17,603.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 75.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QUOT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quotient Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quotient Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.53 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $64,157.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,737. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $61,244.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,256.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,228 shares of company stock valued at $137,368. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

