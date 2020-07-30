Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 90.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $727.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 3.55. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $472.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.43 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 1.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.50 to $4.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.00 to $4.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

