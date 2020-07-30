Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 62,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.16. ORBCOMM Inc has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORBC. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

