STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) & Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPHD) Head-To-Head Review

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPHD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.6% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Nephros shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for STRATA Skin Sciences and Nephros, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences 0 1 2 0 2.67 Nephros 0 0 0 0 N/A

STRATA Skin Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $5.63, suggesting a potential upside of 332.69%.

Risk and Volatility

STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Nephros’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences $31.59 million 1.39 -$3.79 million ($0.11) -11.82 Nephros $5.69 million 0.00 -$3.40 million ($0.54) N/A

Nephros has lower revenue, but higher earnings than STRATA Skin Sciences. STRATA Skin Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nephros, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences -11.27% -12.09% -7.36% Nephros -52.25% -56.46% -36.62%

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats Nephros on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc., a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in hemodialysis treatment; and water filters to food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets under the AETHER brand name. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

