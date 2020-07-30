Strs Ohio Acquires 15,136 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% in the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of A stock opened at $97.10 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $781,896.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $945,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,009 shares of company stock worth $3,558,488.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

