Strs Ohio Acquires 25,500 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.17% of Steven Madden worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Steven Madden by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Steven Madden by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,457,000 after purchasing an additional 154,332 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $22.69 on Thursday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Steven Madden from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

