Strs Ohio Acquires 4,526 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $202,552,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 213.8% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 509,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,058,000 after acquiring an additional 347,248 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 192.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 434,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,515,000 after acquiring an additional 285,398 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $36,594,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 296.3% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 356,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,191,000 after acquiring an additional 266,290 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra downgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $145.81 on Thursday. Hershey Co has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.