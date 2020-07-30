Strs Ohio Acquires 5,793 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 60.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 121.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 57.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total value of $368,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,278,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $7,287,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,306,433.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,311 shares of company stock valued at $37,929,019 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.09.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $350.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.62 and a 52 week high of $382.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

