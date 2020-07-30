Strs Ohio Buys 10,900 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,423,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,234,000 after buying an additional 718,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,105,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,969,000 after buying an additional 384,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,377,000 after buying an additional 71,854 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $79,846,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $308,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total transaction of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. Citigroup raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.57.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $187.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $196.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

