Strs Ohio Buys 332 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $993,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in ANSYS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 291,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in ANSYS by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 73,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.18.

In other news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $306.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.80 and a 200-day moving average of $267.40. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.81 and a 52 week high of $310.05.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

