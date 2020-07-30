Strs Ohio Buys 4,200 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of American States Water worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,964,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American States Water by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,217,000 after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,542,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 537.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 50,237 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AWR opened at $79.87 on Thursday. American States Water Co has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $96.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -0.09.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American States Water Co will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

AWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.80.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

