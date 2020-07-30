Strs Ohio Buys 7,070 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter valued at $359,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.5% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

MKC opened at $194.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.29 and its 200 day moving average is $163.84. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $112.22 and a fifty-two week high of $196.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.37.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total transaction of $4,468,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,464 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $453,025.00. Insiders have sold 52,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,479 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.