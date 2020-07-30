Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,229 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APLE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $1,604,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 253,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

NYSE APLE opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $238.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.39 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

