Strs Ohio Grows Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 302.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 27,594 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $79.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.20.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.18.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

