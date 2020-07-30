Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,479,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,404,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,268,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,017,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,195,000 after purchasing an additional 287,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Albemarle by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,292,000 after acquiring an additional 188,843 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.94.

NYSE ALB opened at $83.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.46. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $99.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.95.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

