Strs Ohio Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.16% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $4,124,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 63,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $58.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 18,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $435,846.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $143,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,050.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,746 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.