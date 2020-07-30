Strs Ohio Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,758 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,791,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,451,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 38,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 225,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 145,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

In other news, Director David J. Lesar acquired 11,110 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $110,285.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNP opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.