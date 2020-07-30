Strs Ohio Has $2.90 Million Stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 87,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.33% of Griffon worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Griffon by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,884,000 after buying an additional 124,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 34,926 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Griffon by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 81,024 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 243.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GFF. ValuEngine downgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

NYSE GFF opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $958.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 2.21.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Griffon had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $566.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

