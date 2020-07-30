Strs Ohio Has $2.95 Million Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,246,000 after buying an additional 46,982 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 17.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 36,390 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 13.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 30.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,314,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,504,000 after buying an additional 342,692 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBU shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $182,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,862.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $59.10 on Thursday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $72.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.83.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 49.85%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

