Strs Ohio Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Strs Ohio cut its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,675 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. AXA raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $160,950,000. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

MGM stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.89.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

