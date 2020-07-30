Strs Ohio Has $3.15 Million Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,070,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 696,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,134,000 after purchasing an additional 495,565 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 459.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 587,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,936,000 after purchasing an additional 482,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,433,000 after purchasing an additional 466,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,152,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,954,000 after purchasing an additional 385,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $115.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.75 and its 200-day moving average is $100.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.14. Qorvo Inc has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $122.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $226,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,786.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,640,461.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,472,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,877 shares of company stock worth $3,409,446. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

