Strs Ohio Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 208.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,715,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,180,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in MarketAxess by 475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in MarketAxess by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in MarketAxess by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $877,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $12,090,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,077 shares in the company, valued at $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $517.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $513.47 and its 200 day moving average is $424.61. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

