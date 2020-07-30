Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,355 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,281,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,388,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,069 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,363,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,116,020,000 after purchasing an additional 959,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after buying an additional 717,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $69.90 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.01%.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $4,342,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,446 shares of company stock valued at $8,907,136. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

