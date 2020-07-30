Strs Ohio Invests $2.67 Million in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,733,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $86.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.56. Jacobs Engineering has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.23%. Jacobs Engineering’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus dropped their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

In other news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $80,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,038.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

