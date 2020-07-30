Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.8% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $877,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 407.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $999,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,932.22.

AMZN stock opened at $3,033.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,496.49 billion, a PE ratio of 144.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,867.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2,303.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

