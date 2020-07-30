Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VAR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.11.

NYSE VAR opened at $136.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $150.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.52.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

