Strs Ohio Raises Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 107.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45,307 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUE stock opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.98. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

