Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,628,000 after acquiring an additional 137,837 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,564,000 after acquiring an additional 359,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $153,506,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,081,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,222,000 after acquiring an additional 64,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 68.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,285,000 after acquiring an additional 686,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $64.00 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Hologic from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

In other news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $543,747.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $9,735,066.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,932 shares of company stock valued at $12,507,250. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.