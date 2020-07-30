Strs Ohio Sells 12,335 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,335 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 84.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $5,046,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.2% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $2,924,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,835. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.85.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $136.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.79. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

