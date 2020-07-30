Strs Ohio Sells 15,669 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,669 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,423,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,512,000 after acquiring an additional 69,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,199,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,072,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,960 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,006,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,256 shares during the period.

In other news, Director W Blake Baird acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,073.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SHO stock opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 1.08. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $191.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

